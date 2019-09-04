On Aug. 27 the Rowlett City Council held a special work session to further discuss the fiscal year 2020 proposed budget. The nearly three-hour long meeting touched on the significance of the reduction in the base rate for water, as well as other aspects of the proposed budget.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said that for the first time in about 17 years the city is proposing a reduction in the water rate ($5.50 in the base rate); however, there will be a small increase in sewer ($1.27) and refuse ($1.07) rate.
“That $3.16 per savings for the average customer is equivalent to 2 cents on the tax rate,” Funderburk said.
It was noted in the meeting that North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) increased its rate by 2.4 percent, and the wastewater cost through the City of Garland has increased by 1.4 percent.
“It’s not just a reduction of the base rate of $5.50, it’s also not passing through a 5 percent increase in our cost from out supplier, North Texas Municipal Water District,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian.
Funderburk explained why a water rate decrease is being proposed when the city is facing challenges funding public safety.
Rowlett, like many cities, has a combination of restricted funds and flexible funds – the most flexible fund Rowlett has is the general fund.
“That’s where some cities fund water and sewer out of their general fund. It’s not done very commonly anymore but in the old days it was done quite a bit,” he said.
Funderburk explained that the rate the city charges for water, sewer and drainage pays for those services.
“Your taxes pay for public safety and public works, but your water rate pays for the cost of water, the distribution, the treatment for the sewer, the infrastructure you have to build for water tanks and towers, ground storage tanks and sewer lift stations and the employees,” he said. “If we raid this fund to pay for public safety, then you end up having to artificially raise these rates to offset the difference.”
To get a further breakdown of the proposed FY2020 budget, this meeting can be viewed at ci.rowlett.tx.us/397/streaming-video.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.