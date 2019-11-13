Rowlett City Manager Brian Funderburk provided the City Council with a year-end update for the Fiscal Year 2019 during the Nov. 5 council work session.
Funderburk went over many city and staff accomplishments this year and touched on the city’s priorities. Some of those included neighborhood livability, quality of life and economic vitality.
“We want our neighborhoods to be safe, walkable, welcoming and offer a range of housing choices that add lasting value,” he said, regarding neighborhood livability.
Neighborhood Livability touches the lives of Rowlett residents where they see it most – their neighborhood.
Over a $100 million in new construction is adding new businesses and residents to Rowlett.
The city responded to 2,212 animal service calls but maintains a 99 percent live release rate for dogs and cats; $36,000 in assistance was provided for the city’s utility customers and $236,000 provided to residents to assist with housing rehabilitation. The city responded to 6,341 code enforcement cases and received 91 percent voluntary compliance with code violations, according to the presentation.
“When our residents are notified of a violation they take care of their business,” Funderburk said.
“We improve livability through proactive code enforcement, rental housing programs, utility assistance through the Salvation Army and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), infrastructure, alley improvements. Code enforcement ensures our citizens have livable neighborhoods,” he added.
The Comprehensive Plan Update was adopted in March 2019.
“The Comprehensive Plan offers guidance to the development of our city to ensure well-designed, diverse housing and sustainable development by embracing the community’s vision through an adopted future land use plan,” said Funderburk.
The fourth priority for the city is enhancing quality of life.
“We want to be a lakeside destination surrounded by natural beauty and recreational, cultural and entertainment opportunities,” he said.
The city offers its residents and visitors many amenities. In 2019, the Rowlett Community Centre had 224,082 visitors bringing in $504,000 in revenue; Wet Zone Waterpark had 31,335 visitors, bringing in $316,000 in revenue; and the Rowlett Public Library had 166,538 physical visitors and 52,308 virtual visits through its website and apps.
Funderburk said in an effort to improve and expand public access to Lake Ray Hubbard, the design of Lakefront at Pecan Grove has officially kicked off.
Phase 1 will include a non-motorized boat launch, retaining wall along the lake, open space and picnic stations. Public input sessions will begin in December for final designs.
Another priority for the city is to foster economic vitality, with a focus on integrating commercial, retail and lake-oriented development with rich employment opportunities and a sustainable and diversified tax base.
Since the adoption of Realize Rowlett 2020, the city has seen a lot of growth. In 2019, it added over 35 new businesses, private investment of over $58 million in commercial projects and created over 200 new jobs.
“Since the adoption of Realize Rowlett 2020 the city has seen nearly $420 million in commercial private investment, sales tax growth averaging 5 percent annually and over 2,500 jobs created with another billion dollars planned and underway,” Funderburk said.
Sapphire Bay, a $1 billion mixed-use development located on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, began work on its site in late September. Updates from the city can be expected in the coming months.
For a full year-end update, watch the Nov. 5 City Council work session at ci.rowlett.tx.us/397/streaming-video.
