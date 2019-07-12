Rowlett council adopts revised permit, inspection fees for construction

The Rowlett City Council discussed a resolution amending the master fee schedule and adopting revised permit and inspection fees for construction or improvements of residential dwellings during the July 2 council meeting.
Chief Building Official Dale Jackson said the purpose of this is to bring the city into compliance with the new state law that was passed on May 21 and became effective immediately.
“The bill amends the Local Government Code to prohibit a municipality from considering the value of a residential dwelling or the cost of the constructing or improving the dwelling in determining the amount of a building permit or inspection fee required in connection with the dwelling’s construction or improvement,” Jackson said.
The bill also prohibits a municipality from requiring the disclosure of information related to the value or cost of constructing or improving a residential dwelling as a condition of obtaining a building permit except as required by FEMA for participation in the national flood insurance program.
Prior to an amendment, building permit and inspection fees for residential dwellings are assessed on the project valuation, Jackson said. The intent is to create a fee schedule that complies with the requirements established by the passage of HB 852, while continuing to cover the costs of providing residential building review and inspection services that preserve the city’s commitment to ensuring a safe built environment for residents.
Staff also recommended that they include multifamily permits based on the recent Texas Municipal League opinion that multifamily permits should also be considered residential.
Staff recommended a permit fee of 50 cents per square foot for residential construction. Jackson said fees assessed at this rate will cover the costs of the services necessary to ensure each dwelling is constructed in a manner consistent with the city’s codes and ordinances.
He added that several cities in DFW have recently adopted residential permit fees based on square footage – Irving at 41 cents per square foot, Plano at 48 cents per square foot, and Garland at 49 cents per square foot.
Council unanimously approved this item per staff recommendation of 50 cents per square foot.
