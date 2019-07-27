Deputy City Manager Paul Stevens presented information on a contract for a Facilities Needs Assessment to the City Council during the July 16 work session.
The Facilities Needs Assessment is part of Proposition C: Public Safety and Facilities, in the 2018 Bond Program. Stevens said the last facilities needs assessment was conducted in 2006; assumptions and conditions have changed and the current build-out projections are different.
“In 2006 it was estimated our ultimate build-out would be 70,000 and we’re getting very close to 70,000 now. … We’re looking at about 100,000 population in our build-out,” he said.
Staff did a Request for Qualifications (RFQ), a process used for selection of professional services. The Texas Government Code states that professional services may not be selected on the basis of competitive bids but on the basis of demonstrated competence and qualifications to perform the services, and for a fair and reasonable price.
Stevens said staff identified 20 firms that specialize in the this type of work. Eight firms submitted an RFQ and a committee comprised of Mark McAvoy, Chief Mike Brodnax, Munal Mauladad, Kathy Freiheit, Gary Enna and Paul Stevens reviewed the RFQs and selected three firms for a formal presentation.
Brinkley Sargent Wiginton (BSW) is the firm recommended by the committee. They have completed over 79 studies of this kind, their municipal facility needs assessment experience spans over 43 years, and they recently completed studies for Mesquite, Royse City, McKinney, Plano, Frisco, North Richland Hills, Keller and Southlake.
Stevens said this is a multi-step evaluation process, and one of the beginning steps is a facility audit, looking at the facilities the city has now. They then develop a needs assessment for all departments using population projections for 10-year and ultimate build-out needs.
There’s a budget of $300,000, and the proposed design cost is $259,630.
During the regular meeting the council approved a contract for professional architect services with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects Inc., in an amount not to exceed $259,630, for the purposes of conducting a facilities needs assessment.
