During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting the council approved an ordinance adopting the budget for Fiscal year 2020-21, to ratify the property tax revenue increase reflected in the budget for FY2021 and adopted the proposed ad valorem tax rate of $0.745000 per $100 of taxable value for fiscal year 2020-21.
All items were unanimously approved.
Budget Officer Robert Cone provided an overview of the revised city manager’s proposed budget. The combined budget has revenues of $144.4 million and expenses of $144 million. The general fund has revenues of $47.6 million and expenses of $48.1 million; the capital project fund has revenues of $33.1 million and expenses of $33.1 million; the debt service fund has revenues of $11.9 million and expenses of $11.9 million; the refuse fund has revenues of $6.59 million and expenses of $6.54 million; and other government funds has revenues of $2.71 million and expenses of $3 million.
The revised proposed budget can pay for 465.77 city positions.
Revisions to the proposed budget includes one additional crisis intervention program police officer, one additional vehicle for crisis intervention officer, increasing the police department’s CID clerk from part-time to full-time, adding an annual IT disaster backup and storage plan, adding an annual Rowlett Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) funding, reinstating the concrete pavement repair program funding, adding funding for Highway 66 median maintenance contract and adding funding for Highway 66 median perennial pruning (winter), adding funding for plant replacement, as well as increasing the household hazardous waste budget.
Cone stated the budget reduces the property tax rate to $0.745000 and increased the property tax budgets. It also eliminated the assistant city manager position, eliminated the capital maintenance program funding – Salvation Army Utility Assistance and Housing Rehabilitation Program and reduced transfer to the court security fund.
The proposed FY2021 no-new-revenue rate is $0.740757. This is the rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenue as last year. The proposed FY2021 voter-approval rate is $0.789357. This is the rate needed to raise the same amount of tax revenue plus 8 percent due to the disaster provision in effect.
The FY2021 notice rate was $0.74500. This rate was included in public notices published in newspaper and online. This is the maximum rate that can be adopted for FY2021.
The FY2021 proposed rate is $0.745000, the tax rate included in the city manager’s proposed budget as revised.
“Two votes are required, one to adopt the budget and the second to ratify the budget,” Cone said. “A vote is required to adopt the tax rate following the votes to adopt and ratify the budget.”
