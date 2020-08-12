Rowlett council approves partnership with TxDOT for monuments

During the Aug. 4 Rowlett City Council work session Angie Smith, director of parks and recreation, presented the council with the final design proposals for the Rowlett, Texas entry monuments that will be located on State Highway 66, along with funding options associated with completing the project.
According to the presentation, as part of an overall strategic priority to foster economic vitality, the council has adopted a goal to create and promote a positive brand identity. State Highway 66 serves as a major entry/exit point for the city on both its east and west borders. Providing entry monuments at both ends of Rowlett on SH 66 is a great way to promote the priority, city officials said.
“TxDOT has agreed to the overage on the east monument, and there remains about a little over $88,000 overage on the west monument as well that TxDOT has approached the city to be a good partner and fund that,” Smith said.
She explained that there are two other options as well. The city can construct the monument as designed but only single sided or partner with La Terra to reduce the size and modify the material in the signage to reduce the cost of each monument.
The wall design is double sided with a 12-foot tall column at the front, 6-foot column at the back and made of limestone and metal. There will be a steel cut sign with LED backlit Rowlett logo and plantar boxes with irrigation.
The final location for the two signs is near Scenic Point Park for the east monument and across from Springfield Park for the west monument.
The total project cost for both monuments as they’re designed is $477,021. That constitutes about $188,313 increase over the original estimate, Smith said.
As originally let, she stated the cost estimates for both monuments totaled $288,707 and after the project was let, design changes and placement changes were made, resulting in significant cost increases.
“The bulk of these monuments are being funded through Green Ribbon funds, the second phase of our Green Ribbon funds. The first phase funded most of the median work along Highway 66,” Smith said. “This will fund the landscape of the signs and one additional median on the east end of town …”
According to the presentation, the city received $250,000 as part of the Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) that Keep Rowlett Beautiful partnered with the city to get.
Smith stated this fund can only be applied to hardscape items such as the sign, but the $90,000 Green Ribbon fund can be applied to softscape items such as landscaping.
The initial $340,000 funding will be provided through the GCAA and Green Ribbon Funding. Due to design changes and placement changes, the project is currently over budget by $188,313.
Smith said TxDOT will contribute $99,850 to construct the east monument but requested the city contribute the remaining funds necessary to construct the west monument, which totals $88,464.
“This is in partnership between the two of us. We worked very hard with TxDOT. If we go back and redesign the walls, TxDOT has not agreed to the same funding so it is a partnership deal if we leave the walls the same,” she said.
Funding would be taken from the city’s community enhancement projects. The available funding is $233,958.95, the proposed amount is $88,463.95 and the remaining balance would be $145,495.
The council approved a resolution authorizing an amount not to exceed $88,464 to fund cost overruns on the west entry wall monument in partnership with the TxDOT.
