During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council work session, the council received a presentation regarding the Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan.
Jo Carroll, a consultant working with the city, went over the proposed 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and proposed 2020 Annual Plan for the HUD funds.
“The plans are related to the city’s receiving of the federal HUD grant, which is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). This funding is provided to the state on an annual formula grant allocation, which means that the city does not have to go through a process to apply for the funds on a competitive basis. It is granted to the city based on certain demographics,” said Carroll.
She noted that according to federal statute, the funds must be used to meet at least one of three national objectives. The first is to directly assist low-income households – those that have less than 80 percent of the area median income – and no less than 70 percent of the grant funds have to be used for this purpose. Or the funds can be used to eliminate slum or blight conditions like a demolition program or code enforcement, and third, it has to be used in an urgent community need in the case of a disaster.
Only 20 percent can be used for administration, up to 15 percent can be used to fund public services, and the remainder of the grant, the other 65 percent, could be used to fund other eligible activities, according to the presentation.
“For public services, which have the 15 percent cap, these can be used for operational expenses, such as for funding like local nonprofits that provide certain services,” Carroll said. “The remainder of the grant, which is at least a 65 percent minimum, can be used to assist public facilities. This would be for facilities that are located in low- to moderate-income areas of the city. That would include projects such as streets or alleys, parks, water and sewer improvements, drainage, gutter, shelters, community centers, parking or sidewalks.”
She added this includes code enforcement activities meant for community appearance, demolition, housing rehabilitation or reconstruction, homebuyers assistance, commercial rehabilitation, and economic development as well.
Carroll explained that the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan is a five-year plan on how federal funds will be used. The process begins with data collection and research; public hearings are conducted to get citizen input.
“We use the data to actually do a housing market analysis. We use this information to identify priority needs, and this would typically be based on what types of projects the city would be willing to fund, the demographics, if there are special populations that have special needs, and geographically, if the city decided to target certain areas of the city then this would be identified in this process,” she said. “From this, we developed a long-term or five-year goals and strategies. Those strategies are actually implemented each year in the annual action plan.”
Rowlett’s proposed five-year goals coincide with HUD goals, and that is to develop viable urban community by providing decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities.
The 2020 Annual Action Plan proposed budget is $273,733 – $54,746 for administration, $41,059 for public services, and $177,928 for public facilities.
According to the presentation, the city received $161,028 from the CARES Act for preparation for the prevention and spread of COVID-19.
“In granting these funds, HUD did waive some of the CDBG restrictions. They waived the 15 percent public services cap,” said Carroll. “The funds have to be used to respond to facilitate assistance to eligible households, persons and businesses that were impacted by COVID-19. There is the possibility of additional funds. We don’t have any information about when and how much those funds might be other than that the possibility exists.”
The current funding for public services includes $36,630 from the 2019 grant for Life Message. This is the 15 percent that was used for food pantry and transportation services, and $50,000 from the additional public services that tie back COVID. The Salvation Army also received $50,000 additional public services to help with rental/mortgage assistance and utility assistance.
Director of Community Development Munal Mauladad stated that the intent of the five-year plan is to essentially check boxes in terms of parameters associated with the CDBG funding mechanism and their criteria, and then further dive into an Annual Action Plan.
“Last year, for example, we had the Annual Action Plan where we identified with the percentage caps that are presented by HUD that we have, where we wanted spending allocation or where the allocations would be for each category,” she said. “The Consolidated Plan is purely a guiding document that tells you that you’re going to have three or four objectives/goals, and those goals are: Are we going to tackle low- to moderate-income areas, blight? Or are we going to improve the facility infrastructure in the area such as alleys and streets?
"So it really tells the story ultimately (of) what we as the city of Rowlett envision in terms of our CDBG Program.”
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian suggested staff bring a recommendation to council in regards to allocation.
Citizens can provide their input by contacting Susan Nix no later than 5 p.m. July 31 at snix@rowlett.com, or call 972-463-3927, or write to Community Development Department, City of Rowlett, 5702 Rowlett Road, Rowlett, TX 75089.
The second and final public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4, where council’s approval will be sought. From there the plan will be finalized and delivered to HUD by Aug. 16.
