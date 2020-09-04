Rowlett council discusses changes to form-based code

During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council work session the council received a presentation regarding the form-based code regulating plan, multi-family development, mixed land use, and recommendations to better align the form-based code and the North Shore Master Plan.
Munal Mauladad, director of community development, said the intent of this item was to give the City Council and residents an overview of the North Shore Master Plan, form-based code and the allowance of multi-family uses; current zoning and development pattern in the North Shore; the relationship of the North Shore Master Plan and current zoning to the future land use plan adopted with the update to the comprehensive plan.
The North Shore Master Plan was created in 2014 following the adoption of the form-based code in 2012. The purpose is to promote the strategic and largely undeveloped area as an employment center hub. The North Shore Master Plan comprises about 1,614 acres; the land use pattern is generally rural neighborhood with peripheral multi-family and single-family residential development, according to the presentation.
Mauladad stated that there are three zoning districts in the form-based code that permit multi-family development.
“The Urban Village District and the Commercial Center District permit mixed-residential units, but they have to be a component or evaluated as part of a larger mixed-use concept or development,” she said.
According to the presentation, the multi-family or mixed-residential concept can only occupy 25 percent of the land area or building square footage in a regulating plan/phased development plan or development plan.
A request to deliver more than 15 percent mixed residential requires approval of major warrant.
The third zoning district is the urban neighborhood district. This primarily resides in the North Shore North area.
According to the presentation, at least 20 percent of the total units constructed will be comprised of any combination of the following building types: mixed-residential, shopfront or mixed-use.
At most, 80 percent of the total units constructed will be comprised of any combination of the following building types with the intent to likely limit traditional single-family: live-work; townhome; cottage and casita.
“This requirement reflects the residential character intended for the urban neighborhood district and to provide a variety of housing products within it to create a vibrant community, to have that cohesiveness in development,” Mauladad said. “As a result, this urban neighborhood district has a variety of uses that are permitted.”
She stated that staff is aware that ambiguities will surface within any land use regulatory code over time and through implementation. The Planning and Urban Design team realizes the deficiencies in the form-based code and is proposing a phased implementation plan to make the necessary amendments.
Mauladad said an option is to amend the schedule of permitted uses regarding the multi-family development. Such as revise building types allowed in urban neighborhood district to remove the mixed-residential component, thereby restricting apartment complex developments.
They can also amend mixed-use multi-family buildings to require a minimum of six-story building with the ground floor dedicated to non-residential uses and a majority of parking contained in a parking garage.
The city can establish a minimum density of 32 dwelling units per acre; only permitted with the approval of a special use permit (SUP) to keep the vision of cohesive and integrated development pattern intact.
Additionally, they can consider altering the minor warrant process to provide transparency to citizens and council regarding increased density and alternative designs.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian said the SUP in the urban neighborhood district and minor warrant suggestions would be easier to implement immediately.
Several council members would like to see a calendar/schedule for phased in plans.
Mauladad said city staff will work on a schedule, take this item before the Planning and Zoning Commission for their input and bring this item back to council.
“The intent of some of the options that we are proposing is to take away some of the restrictions or some of the inflexibility we see in the code, too, (and) keeping in that character area, keeping in line with the future land use plan…” Mauladad said.
