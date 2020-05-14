A public hearing was held to consider a resolution approving three substantial amendments to the Rowlett Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) during the May 5 regular City Council meeting.
Those amendments are to the 2016-2020 Consolidated Plan to enable the city to receive and administer $161,028.00 in HUD Community Development Block Grant-CV (CDBG-CV) funding made available through the CARES Act; an amendment to the FY2018-2019 Annual Action Plan to utilize remaining balances from funded projects, including administration, public services, and public facilities; and an amendment to the FY2019-20 Annual Action Plan to allow the city to receive and administer $161,028.00 in HUD Community Development Block Grant-CV (CDBG-CV) funding made available through the CARES Act.
“These three substantial amendments are necessary to keep moving forward, and we’re very fortunate to come before you so quickly to address these amendments and to request your recommendation for your action on these amendments because they set the stage for the next steps,” said Community Development Director Munal Mauladad.
The first amendment is to the 2016-2020 Consolidated Plan, which is being amended to enable the city to receive and administer $161,028 in CDBG-CV funding made available through the CARES Act.
According to the presentation, these funds may be used to prevent or prepare for the spread of COVID-19 and respond and facilitate assistance to eligible households, persons, and businesses economically impacted by COVID-19.
The next amendment is to the 2018-19 Annual Action Plan.
Mauladad noted that at the last City Council meeting it was indicated that the 2018-19 plan had about $82,800; however, since then, she said the shipman/alley grant projects have completed, and that amount has dropped to $67,000. Based on prior recommendation of council or action of council, it was to dedicate that entire annual plan money toward the economic development assistance program, which staff is still vetting with HUD.
The third substantial amendment is related to the current 2019-20 Action Plan and it enables the city to receive and administer the CDBG funding. The 2019-20 plan has a little over $158,000, which can be used for COVID related activities as well.
According to the presentation, fund allocations post amendments consist of a remaining 2018 CDBG public facilities fund of $67,000, which cannot be used for public services but can be used for economic development through a substantial amendment. No tie to COVID is required.
There’s a remaining 2019 CDBG fund of $158,730 which would require a substantial amendment to use for public services (no cap) or economic development. There’s also no tie for COVID required.
“The decision was to dedicate $100,000 of that towards (the) Salvation Army and Life Message, with a $50,000 split and the remaining funds to be determined for future needs,” said Mauladad.
The COVID CV grant of $161,028, minus $32,205 in administration fee leaves $128,823, which would be used for a business stimulus program.
Staff recommended approval of the substantial amendments as presented and council approved the item as read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.