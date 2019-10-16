During the Oct. 8 Rowlett City Council work session, members discussed design options for the Lake Highlands Trail.
Parks and Recreation Director Angela Smith said they’ve been working with the firm Pacheco Koch for several months to design the trail that would run from Dalrock to Schrade Road.
During the work session, representatives with the Pacheco Koch presented two trail options – a curving meandering trail and a flat, straight trail.
According to the presentation, part of the 2018 Parks, Rec & Trails Master Plan, the Lake Highland Trail route was identified as a future proposed trail. The Lake Highland Trail will provide neighborhood connections to the existing Dalrock Road Trail and Lake Ray Hubbard, and future connections to proposed trails along both Miller and Schrade Road.
The Lake Highland Trail is a 10- 12-foot wide concrete lake trail connecting Schrade Road to Dalrock Road. Approximately 1.4 miles long, the trail takes advantage of the existing drainage corridor allowing the public access to the propose green belt and strengthening community connections to Lake Ray Hubbard.
Smith said eventually the trails will connect to the Bayside and Sapphire Bay trail systems.
“You've got to start somewhere, and with the sidewalks down Dalrock you have a way to get down to Bayside. They’re not in great shape right now, but that obviously can become a future infrastructure project,” said City Manager Brian Funderburk. “Getting up to Schrade, getting us a connection to the lake, coming down the south, I think you’re putting in the elements now to be able to start making those connections but you’re not starting off with everything being connected.”
Dorothy Whitmeyer of Pacheco Koch said the first concept is described as “meandering and rolling trail,” which will offer a curve and undulating route that’s about 1.7 miles in length, while the second concept is straight and flat and will offer a direct route to get from point A to point B and about 1.4 miles long.
Moving forward, council said they wanted access to future pocket parks, more trees and fewer shrubs, to eliminate the 36 inch wall, and to see how they can possible connect to the Bayside trail.
