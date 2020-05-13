During the May 5 work session, the Rowlett City Council and staff discussed plans for safely reopening city offices and facilities.
Deputy City Manager Paul Stevens reported that no employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We want to make sure when we do go back that the employees are safe and the public is safe,” he said.
He noted that the governor’s strike force to open Texas got the ball rolling with restaurants and retail being allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, as well as libraries at 25 percent capacity. The governor made further announcements on May 5 to include gyms and offices.
Stevens said as the city begins to open to the public it will be done in phases, and staff anticipates there will be health orders and guidelines in place that need to be followed.
“The health and safety of our employees, residents and visitors is first and foremost in any plan that we put together in instituting a back-to-work program,” he said. “We do need to make sure we have measures in place to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 when our facilities begin to open.”
He reported that each department is working on a plan for reopening their offices and facilities, and the city has a reconstitution team that will work with each department to finalize their plan and make sure safeguards are in place to protect employees and the public.
The plan requirements include personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements for each department. This is to determine the type and quantity needed each month; remote and limited-contact public interfacing – what services can continue to be offered remotely and what services can be offered through limited contact.
The plan requirement also includes figuring out visitor frequency and how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through those interactions with a plan in case the infection rate rebounds and/or closures related to positive cases within the facility.
There will also need to be training to ensure the use of PPE, cleaning/disinfection protocols and other disease spread mitigation efforts, and determining the most appropriate and high-visibility locations for disease mitigation signs.
“If we need to make any facility access improvements or modifications, either permanent or temporarily, that will help mitigate the spread we need to make sure that’s in the plan as well. We also need to make sure we have screening and monitoring outlined in the plan to make sure that our staff is properly screened and monitored for any symptoms that could be related to COVID,” said Stevens.
According to the governor, libraries can reopen at 25 percent occupancy, and for Rowlett’s library that’s 84 people.
“We think 84 people in the library at one time, particularly during this time, would be way too many. So we’re looking at a number between 20 and 30 when the library opens to the public,” said Stevens.
He stated that when the library reopens it would only be for basic services. There would be no programs or classes, no computer uses and seating would be removed to keep people from staying in the library. Additionally, “extreme cleaning and precautions” will be taken.
When items are returned they will be quarantined for four days before they can be back in circulation. Staff would wear masks, practice social distancing and curbside checkout would still be available.
“Just because we have a plan in place to reopen, it doesn’t mean we would do that,” Stevens said. “We understand there will be triggering events or activities such as more orders coming down from the governor. Everybody has said we need to watch the data and see a COVID decrease so we certainly keep all those things in mind before we begin reopening to the public.”
City Manager Brian Funderburk noted that each thing the city does to reopen at whatever stage/phase will have to go through this rigorous review process before they launch the next step.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.