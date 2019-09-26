Rowlett council discusses potential new board

The Rowlett City Council received a presentation during its Sept. 17 work session by a group of citizens advocating for the possible implementation of an Environmental Advisory Board.
Kenneth Williams said they got input from Keep Rowlett Beautiful in putting the recommendation together, as well as council members.
“The general purpose of the Environmental Advisory Board is to research and develop recommendations on behalf of the City Council so they can take actionable and measurable steps to make Rowlett a more environmentally and sustainable city,” Williams said.
An Environmental Advisory Board would create an institution focus on environmental issues for the city.
Williams said they recommend the board have five or seven members and suggested the members be selected by the City Council from a pool of volunteers. Board member skills should include research, communication, cost/benefit analysis, writing and science background.
Williams said some short-term projects could include educating the public by providing posters explaining recycling, implement recycling of paper, plastic, aluminum and glass in all city government facilities; recycle shredded paper office documents; add recycling bins and dumpsters; use more efficient LED light bulbs; set thermostats to reduce use of energy in both summer and winter; and purchase paper cups and straws instead of Styrofoam and plastic.
“Some of the long-term projects, we’re looking at electric vehicles that would need, for example, charging stations, so charging station infrastructure that would allow people to say that I’ll buy an electric vehicle and I’ll be able to use it in Rowlett because I have charging stations,” Williams said.
Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian noted that Rowlett has two charging stations in downtown.
Some other long-term projects presented include educating the public on the benefits of using DART, develop more renewable energy resources like solar and wind, implement policies to support a sustainable habitat such as increasing tree canopy, collect rain water, promote xeriscaping (drought-resistant gardening), and encourage green building construction using LEED standards.
Council agreed that they need to focus on the environment in the city and there are organizations that the city partners with, but the question was raised as to whether an advisory board is the right path or if the timing is right.
Mayor Dana-Bashian asked if they need city resources involved in a board or could it be an independent organization that still comes to council with recommendations and suggestions like Keep Rowlett Beautiful.
Council wanted to mull over the idea some more and decide on the best structure.
