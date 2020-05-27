During the May 19 City Council work session, Rowlett Police Chief Michael Godfrey presented a proposal for the possibility of the Rowlett Police Department to provide detention services for the Sachse Police Department.
Chief Godfrey reported that Rowlett currently has a total of nine detention officers including two supervisors, all currently working 12-hour schedules with a minimum of two detention officers around the clock for safety reasons.
“One of the issues with our current staffing is that both of our supervisors count towards our minimum number of personnel working at any given time, so it doesn’t free them up as much as we would like for their administrative functions and responsibilities,” he said.
According to the presentation, Rowlett’s detention center averages about 1,100 prisoners a year with three a day on average for booking/processing. There’s a total of 30 beds, six male cells with a capacity for three each for a total of 18 and two female cells with a capacity for three each for a total of six; a holdover cell capacity of six and a rubber room for temporary holding.
“On average we may have two to three a day; on a busy day we may have as many as six or eight, but rarely do we ever get close to our capacity for females or males, so we do have the opportunity and the ability to house additional prisoners,” Godfrey said.
Sachse averages 250-300 arrests per year in Dallas County and in return they agree to fund one additional detention officer for Rowlett, which Godfrey said would alleviate many issues with scheduling as well as save additional time and money for scheduling and overtime.
He noted that adding 30-35 percent to RPD’s capacity is currently not a concern and they can handle that without any additional inconvenience or stress to RPD’s detention center, and an additional detention officer would be a significant benefit to RPD.
This item will be brought back to council on June 2 to seek approval.
Sachse Police Chief Bryan Sylvester presented this proposal to the Sachse City Council on May 18 and will bring it back to the Sachse council for possible approval on June 1. If both city councils approve the interlocal agreement the housing partnership would begin on Oct. 1.
