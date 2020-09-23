During the Sept. 15 Rowlett City Council work session, the council received a presentation from the Texas Coalition for Affordable Power, Inc. (TCAP) regarding a new procurement option – the Strategic Hedge Program (SHP).
The council agreed to execute a professional services agreement for TCAP to act as an agent on behalf of the city to enter into a contract for electricity purchases for service beginning in 2023.
City Manager Brian Funderburk said Rowlett is one of over 100 cities that participate in the Texas Cities Aggregate Power Group, which allows cities to pool their purchasing power for electricity.
Bill Starnes with TCAP reported that there are 166 members throughout the state, and Rowlett has been a member since 2002.
“We do buy our power in the whole sale market; we have a unique ability to do that under Texas law,” Starnes said.
Their current contract ends in December 2022, and TCAP has developed a new procurement option – SHP, which they believe will save cities even more money and would eliminate timing the market to get the best price.
“When you look at the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) market be aware that pricing in it changes daily, so if you get a quote for pricing in the morning you better have a contract executed in the afternoon because by the next day you’re going to have a new price quote,” Starnes said.
“We have a really bright energy future, things are looking really stable. We have a new approach available to y’all to buy under SHP. It’s structured to buy when the price is most advantageous to you and avoids guessing when the right time of the market is,” he continued. “It’s all renewable and very flexible; if you find you don’t like it you can always change (and) there’s a couple of times a year you get to do that.”
Starnes stated that so far about 90 members have signed up, and if Rowlett joins the process would begin January 2021.
