Rowlett council not onboard with amended regulating plan

Rowlett’s Director of Community Development Munal Mauladad presented the City Council with an update on the amended regulating plan for Homestead at Liberty Grove during Tuesday night’s work session.
“The reason why we’re here before you tonight is because there’s a caveat in the form base code that (states) that if there (are) some significant changes within a regulating plan that although can be approved administratively but if there are other implications associated with it from a transparency perspective the prerogative to move this forward to P&Z and ultimately to the city council exist in the form-based code,” Mauladad said.
She reported that two-thirds of the development is already under construction.
The site is about 199 acres and includes two platted phases with a total of 260 single family lots. Building permits have been issued for 165 of these lots. Phase I has been largely completed, and Phase II is under construction.
The developer is proposing to change the arrangement of the approved phasing plan; redistribute the building types and lot quantities; redistribute the location of the future open space and reduce the amount of open space; and re-orient the street network.
According to the presentation, the overall summary shows a clear intent to reduce the quantity of larger estate lots and increase the smaller village and cottage lots. This has been accomplished by reducing the minimum lot depth for all lot types to a uniform 110 feet and through creating more narrow lots. Specifically, estate lot widths have been reduced from the minimum required 65 feet to 60 feet, and the Casita lots widths have been reduced from the minimum required 45 to 35 feet. The reductions are within the parameters established in the form-based code and do not require a major warrant request.
“It should be taken into consideration that the form-based code requires a 20 percent distribution of units constructed within each category,” Mauladad said. “Although the Type 1 products have been reduced significantly by approximately 58 percent to 39 percent from what was originally approved to what is being proposed now, it’s still within keeping of the form-based code.”
The existing plan shows 629 units and the proposed plan is 732 units.
“The density has increased, there’s an additional 103 units from the originally approved plans, and that is because they have reduced the number of the larger lots to accommodate a higher density,” she added.
The proposed amendment also reduces the total open space from 51.9 acres of the site to 44.5 acres, an amount still well above the required 14 percent per the form-based code.
At the July 28 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the commissioners recommended approval of the request.
According to the presentation, the proposed amendment to the regulating plan is not in concert with the phased site plan associated with the economic development incentive agreement, it is only appropriate that the revisions be referred to the council for action with a recommendation for P&Z.
The council had a lengthy discussion with the developer and expressed concerns in the lack of housing variety in the new proposal as well as the reduction of open space by about seven acres.
