The July 21 Rowlett City Council discussion regarding a request by the Skorburg Company, on behalf of property owner Brian Hiatt, Cornerstone Assembly of God, to rezone a property from single-family residential to limited office to planned development for single-family residential was continued at the Aug. 4 meeting.
Since the Planning and Zoning Commissioners unanimously recommended denial of the zoning request at its June 23 meeting a three-fourths City Council vote is required for approval of the proposed request.
At the last council meeting the staff recommended denial of the request to rezone the property as the proposed development and associated variances are not compatible with the built environment or the future land use plan. The proposed PD request does not meet the intent of the Rowlett Development Code Planned Development Zoning District.
According to the presentation, the proposal does not integrate innovative uses or development standards resulting in a better quality development, would allow for a neighborhood more dense than surrounding developed neighborhoods contrary to the future land use plan, and would leave a remnant parcel of SF-10 zoning with significant impediments to develop under that zoning.
Since a super majority vote is required to approve this item the council had to stop the meeting and recess the public hearing because two council members had to exit the meeting.
Adam Buczek with the Skorburg Company returned to speak on behalf of the company on this proposed development – Lakeshore Village.
The council was met with the same issue at the Aug. 4 meeting in that there were only six council members present and for a super majority vote to pass there needs to be at least six votes.
Buczek informed the council its preference would be to be referred back to the Planning and Zoning Commission for reconsideration in light of significant enhancements that they’ve incorporated following last council discussion.
One of the enhancements is to increase the minimum house size from 1,500 square feet to 1,850 square feet, so it exceeded the minimum square footage of both sides the peninsula.
“In the second item that was requested of council, which we’ll be more than happy to incorporate to whatever council would want, is to all the homes that would abut the existing residents in the peninsula on the south and west of the property we would be happy to increase the minimum rear setback from 10 feet to 20 feet,” Buczek said. “Or require them all to be single-story homes against the peninsula or a hybrid of the options if council would be open to having one or two stories. We could do single stories with a 10 foot minimum or two stories would be required to have a 20 foot minimum rear setback.”
He added that they could add hardscape and landscape enhancements to the southern entrance of Dalrock Road. Buczek said they worked with Cornerstone Church and came up with a revised and enhanced plan they can submit to staff if the council remand them back to P&Z.
Additionally, they’re willing to increase the tree preservation area at the front entrance to the subdivision and also increase the sidewalk width to 5 feet to comply with the Rowlett Development Code.
Council unanimously voted to remand this item back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
