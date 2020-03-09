Rowlett couple named March’s Spirit of Rowlett

Keep Rowlett Beautiful couple Mark and Betty Engen were recently named this month’s Spirit of Rowlett Award winners. This award is to publicly recognize ordinary residents doing extraordinary things in the Rowlett community, and the recipients are nominated by the residents of Rowlett.
The Engens were nominated by Mayor Pro Tem Martha Brown.
“First, let me say that I cannot nominate one of this couple without including the other because they serve in so many areas together,” Brown said. “Mark and Betty Engen are retired educators who moved to Rowlett from the northeast to be closer to their grandchildren.”
Brown added that both are graduate of the Rowlett City Academy and both serve on the Keep Rowlett Beautiful Board of Directors; Mark as president and Betty as education chair.
“They volunteer hundreds of hours each year in those roles, bringing their experience, fresh vision and contagious energy to KRB,” she said. “Under Mark’s leadership, a new Youth Advisory Board was formed and Betty has been instrumental in connecting KRB with our public schools.”
Mark also serves on the Planning & Zoning Commission and Betty is a member of the Friends of the Rowlett Library organization.
An interview of the couple by councilman Whitney Laning can be found on Youtube at RowlettTexasVideo.
