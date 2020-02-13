Paul Stevens, Deputy City Manager of the city of Rowlett, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from ICMA, the International City/County Management Association. Mr. Stevens is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students, and other local government employees.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“Paul is an excellent leader with a proven track record of accomplishments and a strong commitment to serving the Rowlett community,” says City Manager Brian Funderburk. “I congratulate him on this well-deserved designation from the International City/County Management Association!”
A seasoned municipal government professional, prior to joining the City of Rowlett, Stevens most recently led the City of Waxahachie as City Manager for over ten years and served as Assistant City Manager for seven. He served as the 2009-2010 President for the North Texas City Management Association and sat on the Board of Directors, Region 4 for the Texas City Management Association in 2016-2017. Paul is a member of the International City/County Management Association, Texas City Management Association and North Texas City Management Association.
Stevens has also made significant contributions to a number of other organizations. He served on the board of trustees for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center at Waxahachie for 11 years; was on the Waxahachie ISD Partners in Education Committee and the Senior Citizens Center Board of Directors; and was a member of the Waxahachie Education Foundation and the Waxahachie Lions Club.
Stevens holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas. He is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s College of Continuing Education Economic Development Institute.
