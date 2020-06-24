Rowlett discusses community diversity, equity

The Rowlett Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission held a virtual community forum via Facebook Live last week to discuss questions, concerns and feedback regarding racial inequality in the community.
The virtual forum was moderated by the Commission’s Vice Chair Diana Moore. Present to answer questions and offer some feedback were Commission Chairman Robert McCarrier, members Denise Younge and Alena Shelbia, Director of Community Development Munal Mauladad, Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, City Manager Brian Funderburk and Police Chief Michael Godfrey.
The first question was for Godfrey; people wanted to know how the Rowlett Police Department ranks when it comes to use-of-force incidents and police misconduct reports.
Godfrey said all complaints are investigated and there are several levels to which the department investigates concerns and complaints whether they are made formally or informally. Complaints can be handled at the supervisor level, administrator level (chief or assistant chief), or through the Internal Affairs Department, which specifically investigates misconduct and police professionalism.
“We are completely transparent in that process with the communication, the documents, (and) the information transfer back-and-forth,” he said. “In 2018 we did not have a single external use-of-force complaint. We had 12 total internal complaints, 11 of which were justified, which means they were cleared as a justified use-of-force and we had one that was cleared as a non-justified use of force that the individual was held accountable (and) received action.”
According to Godfrey, in 2019, there were no external use-of-force complaints and 11 total use-of-force incidents that were reported, all of which were determined to be justified. As of June 17, there have been a total of three use-of-force incidents with no external use-of-force complaints. All three of the incidents were determined to be justified.
“None of these were a deadly force issue. We had a couple of taser deployments over the years; a couple of uses of pepper spray; we’ve had a couple of open hand or soft hand contact which would be a small fight or some type of aggression.” Godfrey added. “So we are doing well comparatively to other agencies.”
He also noted that the only database that currently exists is through the FBI, which began last year and only records and reports on serious bodily injury, death or the use of a firearm or weapon.
“We do not report to it because we have not had anything to report to it,” said Godfrey. “We have not had any individual that we have made contact with suffer any type of serious bodily injury, we have not used our weapon or fired a weapon at anybody.”
He also added that only about 40 percent of the agencies in the United States are reporting this because it is voluntary.
“We do complete a use-of-force report as required by our recognition and accreditation service of Texas Police Chiefs; we report that every year around February or March,” he said.
The next question posed was for City Manager Funderburk, which asked what the city is doing to ensure equitable hiring practices and pay parity.
“The city of Rowlett is an equal opportunity employer. Not only is it a federal mandate, but it is one that we embrace and that is in our current personnel policies,” he said. “I will say that when we advertise a position, our HR department is the one that clears them to make sure that recruits are qualified. In other words, our hiring department does not even get to see them unless they’re absolutely qualified for the position. Once that occurs, then the departments get to actually interview. Pretty much every department we have used a combination of tactics, including testing, but primarily focused around panel interviews.”
He noted that there’s always bias, but the city seeks to minimize that by making sure the right person is hired for the job, and one way they do that is by making sure there are multiple people involved in the decision-making panel.
“Our employee base meets the racial and demographic makeup of this community,” Funderburk said. “Twenty-five percent of all employees are of minority descent; our population is right at about 30 percent so there’s still some work to be done.”
He added that as city manager, the next thing he’d like to look at is if there is any disparity in pay. In terms of the fire and police department, there’s an institutionalized pay plan based on years of service, but that isn’t the case for other employees.
The full forum discussion can be viewed on Facebook on the Rowlett Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission page.
