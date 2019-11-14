Rowlett discusses emergency operations plan

During the Nov. 5 Rowlett City Council work session, Ed Balderas, assistant emergency management coordinator, briefed the council on the 2019 Emergency Operations Plan.
The Rowlett Office of Emergency Management (OEM) helps the city prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from disasters and other incidents.
“The Rowlett Emergency Operations Plan is how we approach disaster response operations,” Balderas said.
According to the presentation, an emergency operations plan is required by city ordinance, and the mayor is responsible for ensuring that the plan is updated on a five-year basis. It is also a grant requirement for many state, federal and home land security grants.
The plan itself is a strategic plan; it’s not an operational plan. It’s a guide and not a mandate on how things should be done, Balderas said.
“The basic plan is the foundation for the EOP; it not only analyzes the risk and capabilities in the city but also directs the development of all the annexes that help support that basic plan,” he said.
Balderas went over the list of annexes, which include warning, communication, shelter and more.
In terms of warning, this annex describes how OEM notifies the public and key officials of emergency situations.
“If you ever find yourself driving through stormy weather and you don’t have another safe way to get information you can turn your radio to 820 AM, and that’s how you’re going to get that emergency information that you’ll need,” Balderas said.
This also includes wireless emergency alert system (EAS) – text messages; integrated public alert and warning system – a system that allows any alerting authority to combine all these methods, and the city’s RAVE alert.
“As far as who can send those messages out, few jurisdiction have that ability. Our RAVE alert system is compatible with what’s required to send out an alert to anybody within our cell phone towers,” he said. “Currently the National Weather Service has primary authority for issuing those warnings. The city of Dallas has an EAS capability, and only six other jurisdictions in the DFW area have that capability.”
In terms of outdoor warning siren (OWS) systems, there are 10 rotating sirens, most of the system is 20 years old, Balderas said.
Activation criteria include tornadoes, hail 1.5 inch or greater, winds 70 miles per hour or greater, flash flooding, hazmat spill/release and civil defense/unrest.
For more information on Rowlett’s OEM, visit ci.rowlett.tx.us/195/Emergency-Management.
