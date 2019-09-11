Many new laws went into effect on Sept. 1, and one that had Rowlett City Council members talking is Senate Bill 944, which was passed during the 86th Texas Legislature.
The council members discussed this new law during the Sept. 3 work session.
Assistant City Manager Mark McAvoy said SB 944 has to do with the Public Information Act, which gives the public the right to request access to government information, defines request and response process, establishes responsibilities of requests and governmental bodies, sets fees and charges and defines exceptions.
The act applies to recorded information in practically any medium including paper, film, a magnetic optical solid state or other device that can store an electronic signal, tape, Mylar and any physical material on which information may be recorded, including linen, silk and vellum.
The general forms in which the media containing public information exist include a book, paper, letter, document, email, internet posting, text message, instant message, other electronic communication, printout, photograph, film, tape, microfiche, microfilm, Photostat, sound recording, map, and drawing and a voice, data, or video representation held in computer memory, according to the presentation.
“The biggest change that this makes to the Public Information Act is that it has this definition that it has put into the law of a temporary custodian, and a temporary custodian is any officer or employee who in their transaction of their business creates public information or receives it,” McAvoy said.
“In the context of (Texas Government Code) Chapter 552, an officer is one of these three things in our context (Rowlett) – a City Council member, Board of Adjustment member, and a Planning and Zoning Commissioner,” he continued. “The law goes further and states that they are current and former, although the law does not bind someone prior to Sept. 1, 2019. Going forward, if you are a former officer or employee you could be subject to the act if someone makes a request.”
“The act talks about preservation and transfer of information. That’s the essence of what Senate Bill 944 deals with,” McAvoy added.
He explained that an individual (officer or employee) who is using their privately owned device to receive, transmit or create public information is required to preserve.
They can do it one of two ways. They can keep it on their privately own device, and if that happens the city would never know about it, assuming they didn’t tell anyone about it. The other way to preserve it is to store it on a city-operated, city-owned system.
“This is only dealing with public information that you receive, create or store on a privately owned device. If it’s on a public-owned device and you’re using your public domain email or user account it is within the confines of a city server, which meets the definition of our permanent custodian,” McAvoy said.
According to the presentation, “A current or former officer or employee of a governmental body does not have, by virtue of the officer’s or employee’s position or former position, a personal or property right to public information the officer or employee created or received while acting in an official capacity.”
McAvoy said the IT staff has established a procedure to help facilitate any transfer of applicable public information from a temporary custodian to the permanent custodian (city email server).
Council members expressed their frustration because it appears as though this new passage is shutting down communication and transparency between residents in regards to social media communication.
