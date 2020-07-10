Rowlett’s Director of Human Resources Richard Jones provided the City Council with the Fiscal Year 2020 city of Rowlett employee climate assessment survey results during Tuesday night’s council work session. The surveys were taken Feb. 3-28.
According to Jones’ presentation, the climate assessment was originally created in 2013, and this is the fifth time the city has conducted this assessment. This was done with input from council, city staff and a public opinion research group.
“It’s a self-identified survey, which means that we sent it out to the employees that we have invited, which is 414,” Jones said.
Most of the participants were full-time employees with some part-time employees who are regulars in the library and Parks and Recreation Department.
Jones said 363 employees started the survey and about 352 completed the majority of it. Around 85 percent total for the eight groups that staff identified – library, administrative services, community development, finance/courts, parks and rec, public works, fire, and police.
The survey consisted of several questions asking employees about job satisfaction, their experience working for the city, supervisor, communication and more. Based on the presentation, the responses for the last three years have been consistent across the board.
Some questions include asking employees if their immediate supervisor provides clear direction for them and their team. Eighty-nine percent who answered this question agreed they did get clear directions from their supervisor.
Another question had to do with communication: Does their supervisor effectively communicate to them and their team? Eighty-eight percent agreed.
Some areas of improvement include employees being comfortable approaching their immediate supervisor with suggestions on how to improve operations and feeling comfortable reporting safety/policy violations without fear of reprisal.
Ninety-one percent answered agreed to the first and 90 percent to the latter.
“Bear in mind, we have 100 different employees, so that means consistently we are communicating with the new group so they know that they can report these things when they need to report them,” Jones said.
The results also show that 87 percent of surveyed employees agreed they were comfortable reporting employee misconduct without fear of reprisal.
“I would say that we’ve done a good job of communicating with our new employees so they know that if there’s something going on they can report it and we’re going to take it seriously and see it through,” he said.
Jones pointed out some areas where they can improve on, such as employees feeling as though they are being kept informed on issues that are important to their job; 79 percent believed they did.
“I know we try to do a good job with emails. I know we try to do a good job using stakeholder meetings. I know departments try to do a good job keeping their folks informed with everything, but we still have a small group here, clearly, that thinks that they’re not getting communication from the top down,” he said.
A noted change this year was providing employees a text box to provide written feedback with each question.
Another area that Jones said they could improve on is praise and job recognition; 75 percent of employees felt they were receiving recognition.
“Here’s one we clearly know we have to work on. We’re missing it somewhere, potentially at the direct supervisory level where they would provide guidance or they would provide praise,” Jones said. “Sometimes just saying ‘thank you’ goes a very long way. We get busy in our jobs and sometimes we forget to make sure people understand that they’re valued.”
Employees were also asked if they considered leaving the city of Rowlett in the next 12 months and 21 percent responded with a yes.
For those who responded that they considered leaving the city the reasons as to why were broken down; 32 percent cited pay, 23 percent cited job dissatisfaction, 15 percent cited supervisor, 9 percent said job burnout, 9 percent said retirement, 5 percent said family, 4 percent said benefits, and 3 percent said job uncertainty.
The top responses for those who weren’t considering leaving the city, but what might make them leave was 45 percent pay, 15 percent retirement and 10 percent being family.
Jones said the next step for them is to disseminate the results which have not been done with the employees yet. They will send each one of the targeted groups their individual specific department or group results that have been grouped by each one of the departments.
“It will have their specific comments in it, that way each one of those groups can work with their assistant city manager, deputy city manager or the city manager on just exactly where do they have specific items that need help, need us to work on,” said Jones.
In the next 60 days they will see where they can go with this and which areas and departments need attention.
