Rowlett Fire Department Awarded $2.65 million SAFER Grant

The Rowlett Fire Department has been awarded a $2,655,015 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This grant will allow the Fire Department to enhance staffing and improve fire and EMS response for the city’s growing population, decrease transport times, and elevate the capability for two-in and two-out firefighting operations. This is the second SAFER grant awarded to the Rowlett Fire Department – the first, over $1.4 million awarded in 2018, enabled the Department to add nine firefighters and complete the staffing plan for Fire Station Four. The two SAFER grants combined will result in a total savings to our citizens of over $4.1 million.
“With our increasing population growth spurring the need to expand our services, this grant will save Rowlett taxpayers more than $2.6 million over the next three years,” said Fire Chief Neil Howard. “We are excited about receiving this grant and the opportunity it provides to strengthen the safety of our community, place additional firefighters on duty, and prepare for the future.”
Awarded through a competitive process, the SAFER grant program provides valued assistance to local fire departments across the country, supporting the ability to comply with the staffing, response, and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Agency.
“Ensure a Safe Communityis a critical strategic priority for the city of Rowlett,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “This grant adds vital resources to enhance the already exemplary services provided to protect our citizens and businesses. Representing months of hard work, we are so grateful to the Rowlett Fire Department for their comprehensive and successful grant proposal.”
