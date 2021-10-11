The Rowlett Fire department is set to open their new location for Fire Station #2 at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The new station will be located at 8602 Schrade Road just west of Dalrock Road.
“It's going to set us up to be in a better, centrally located portion of that district,” Fire Chief Neil Howard said. “It's a new facility, and it's replacing a facility that's reaching the end of its useful life. It should help us enhance our response time, and it sets us up for the growth of the city that's coming.”
Howard said the location was decided on before he became fire chief.
The building will feature more security than its predecessor. While some parts will be open to the public, the main portion of the building will require card access.
“It will have a state-of-the-art emergency operations center and a training room at that site,” Howard said. “It has all of the new climate control to be energy efficient. It's insulated well. It's a state-of-the-art building. It's a 45, 50-year building.”
The project has been underway for around 18 months, and it cost $7.3 million.
“I'm looking forward to the opportunity for the guys to get a nicer building to work and live in,” Howard said. “The building we replaced is way past its useful life and needed a replacement.”
The city of Rowlett also planned for the fire station to serve as a community facility hosting the Citizen Fire Academy and sessions of the City Academy, Citizen Police Academy, school tours and other events.
The previous Fire Station #2 was built in the early 1980s. It has three bays housing Engine Company 2 and Medic Company 2. It covers the South East side of the city which includes Lake Pointe Medical Center, Dalrock, I-30, and the University Park area.
