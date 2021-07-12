Rowlett Friendship Baptist Church will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24 at 4206 Dalrock Road.
The donations will help its food pantry that serves the Rowlett, Rockwall, Garland, and Mesquite areas. Residents are asked to donate meat, non-perishable food, produce, and fruit.
Registration is requested at rowlettfriendship.com/apply.
