Rowlett High’s Air Force JRTOC wins big at competition

The Rowlett High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (AFJROTC) competed against 15 other schools and snagged six top places.

The Eagles won two first place spots in the Unarmed Exhibition and Unarmed Regulation categories, two second-place titles in the Inspection Team and Female Physical Training competitions, and two third-place titles in the First Year Regulation and Female Color Guard challenges.

The female color guard team: from left, Cadets Callie Mancha, Brisa Guerrero, Kristen Quattlebaum, and Yvonne Carrillo. The team secured third place out of a field of 13 teams.

"What makes me most proud about them is not the awards that they earn at drill competitions, but it's the progress they make as individuals and as teams during weekly practices,” said Retired Lt. Col. Brett Gooden, senior aerospace science instructor. “The awards are merely icing on the cake."

Gooden noted that most competitive teams at other schools practice anywhere from four to 24 hours a week, but the RHS AFJRTOC teams practice two hours a week due to scheduling and shared practice space.

Rowlett's Unarmed Exhibition drill team, in only their second competition, brought home the first place trophy. The team was formed in August and has spent the past six months creating, performing, and perfecting a custom routine consisting of precision marching, hand slaps and foot stomps.

The female students did especially well with a second and third-place title.

"They're every bit as competitive as males,” Gooden said of the female students. “All of the cadets – male and female – realize that you never know what your competition brings, all you can control is what you bring to the fight."

One of the first place wins for the group is the unarmed exhibition, which is a major accomplishment for the program considering the team came together this year.

Gooden said one of the hardest things to start up is a non-standard drill team – exhibition drill team, unarmed and armed. In both cases, the routine is custom and has to be developed.

Cadet Omayma Chahbouni, a member of the inspection team, stands at attention while being questioned by the lead inspector. The inspection team is evaluated on their professional appearance and demeanor when responding to a variety of questions.  The inspection team captured 2nd place out of 11 teams.

At the beginning of August they had trainers come out for a three-day seminar on the basics of creating an unarmed exhibition team. Since that time, they have been building a routine that has to be between five and eight minutes. One of the dance coaches, Candice Harrison, even served as a coach for the unarmed exhibition team.

Gooden said the team competed for the first time at the beginning of February and scored fourth, and at their most recent competition they took first.

“The caliber of the students, their dedication to what we teach – integrity, service and excellence – is a cut above anything I've ever seen,” he said.

"Junior ROTC is designed to develop citizens of character, and the approximately 100 cadets that we've got in the Rowlett High School Jr. ROTC program demonstrate the success of the program in which these kids are becoming better versions of themselves,” he added.

Cadet Hannah Wahlquist gives her best effort in the broad jump competition.  The 4-member female physical training team won 2nd place out of 12 teams.
