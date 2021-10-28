Rowlett High School teacher Erika Chairez offers a club like no other.
Through the Animal Rescue Crew Club, Students are able to care for surrendered exotic pets in the classroom while learning husbandry, communication, teamwork and leadership skills.
Chairez took over the club in 2017 and has helped the organization grow over the years. She said the Animal Rescue Crew Club has 40 active members. She hosts a wide array of animals including parrots, snakes, hissing cockroaches, a chinchilla and more.
Students can apply through a two-step process. They must have a liability released signed by a parent, and they must have a letter of recommendation from another teacher.
“It has to be someone that another adult trusts, so I can trust them with my babies,” Chairez said.
Chairez said she brings her knowledge from her extensive experience in wildlife rehabilitation to the classroom. She said once she teaches her students what she knows, she steps back and lets them take care of the animals.
“There's a lot of teamwork, lots of responsibility,” she said. “They talk to each other, they bicker, everything you would see in a work setting, that's what you would see happening back there.
Since the club has grown, Chairez said some of the animals have bonded more with the students than with her.
“All of the students, just like these animals, come from different backgrounds, so it's really neat to see them all come together in this collective ground.”
Because Chairez funds the club herself, spending around $6,000 to maintain the animals and their enclosures, she said she is looking for partnerships with some local centers and nonprofits to help grow and maintain the club. She said those who wish to partner with her can contact her directly.
“This is a really great club,” Chairez said. “The animals have nowhere else to go, and the kids love taking care of them. The crew members take pride in being a part of something learning things they wouldn't learn anywhere else.”
