Rowlett High School senior a bronze medalist

Rowlett High School senior Henry Dinkens was recognized with Garland ISD’s Evidence of Excellence during the Oct. 22 regular Board of Trustees meeting for competing against students from across the country and bringing home a bronze medal in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technical and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
This is the second time Dinkens has medaled at the national ACT-SO competition.
The ACT-SO is a yearlong enrichment program designed to stimulate, improve and enhance academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students. It includes 32 different categories such as STEM, humanities, business, performing arts, visual arts and culinary arts. Students first enter local competitions, and the best from each category then earn a spot at nationals. This year’s contest was held in Detroit during the National NAACP Convention.
“Henry was awarded the bronze medal in the drawing category,” said Mida Milligan, executive director of communications and public relations. “He is not only a two-time national ACT-SO medalist, though. He is also a regular at state VASE competition. And, his artwork is currently rolling around Dallas on the side of a DART bus.”
“Henry says he enjoys participating in art contests because they give him the opportunity to gain recognition, turning his passion into a profession,” she added.
