Two Rowlett High School students and longtime friends have been selected for a statewide program that accepts only 1,100.
“That will be pretty cool going to do something like that with someone I've known for a long time and had similar experiences with,” Junior Ryan Roberge said. “It will make it a lot easier.”
Roberge and Hayden Shepherd were nominated by their counselor to attend The American Legion Boy’s State program where they will travel to the University of Texas at Austin and acquire leadership and communication skills over the summer. Communications Coordinator Caren Rodriguez said the program will be a week-long course.
The program will also encourage Roberge and Shepherd to get involved with their local government.
“It seems like a pretty big honor to be selected for this with the 1,100 people chosen for this,” Shepherd said. “I'm excited to see how it goes.”
Roberge and Shepherd were notified over the break that they had been selected.
“My parents were more excited to see me on the school page than anything,” Roberge said.
As a prospective military and commercial pilot and a prospective lawyer, both Roberge and Shepherd say the hands-on experience and the ability to get involved in local government will provide an advantage to both of them.
“I think it's going to have a major impact because I'm in a lot of extracurricular activities, and there are a lot of leadership opportunities here,” Shepherd said.
