The first public hearing on the tax rate for Fiscal Year 2020 was held during Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting. Public comments were also taken on the proposed budget for FY2020.
Budget Officer Vlad Steere provided a budget overview and a recap of the ad valorem tax rate that was presented to council during the Aug. 6 meeting.
The city has a combined budget revenue of $142.1 million and expenses of $142.3 million. There’s a General Fund revenue of $47.3 million and expenses of $47.3 million, and a Utility Fund revenue of $32.8 million and expenses of $32.2 million. This budget provides funding for 463.45 city positions for the year, Steere said.
As noted in the presentation, the FY2020 proposed budget takes into account available resources and allocates revenues to the highest strategic priorities identified in the city’s 2018 strategic plan. These priorities guided the development of the FY2020 proposed budget addressing the most critical challenges.
For FY2020, the budget proposed does not include a reduction in the property tax rate. Due to nearly a million dollars in lost revenue from sales taxes and legislative changes, the city cannot meet its current public safety challenges with a tax cut.
“This budget, for the first time in many years, includes a proposed water rate reduction for the customers of about $3.16 per month for the average residential customer. This is equivalent to two cents on the property tax rate.”
“This budget includes funding for five new police officers as well as additional police overtime. This is in order to directly combat the police response times on priority one calls,” Steere said.
Due to the 2018 bond election, the city will be able to finish phase two of neighborhood improvements for Lake Country Estates. This is on top of projects already underway for Dalrock Estates and Highland Meadows.
In addition, $2.5 million has been allocated from the 2018 bonds for alley improvements, which will boost spending in neighborhoods all over the city.
The total amount set aside in this budget for FY2020 is $3.5 million, with an additional $5.4 million programmed for FY2021.
“The budget also includes $2 million for improvements at Herfurth Park Phase 1, Community Park and Sports Field Construction,” Steere said.
“Over the past three years we have added $456.6 million in new construction property tax values, as well as 2,000 jobs have been added since 2014,” he added.
The budget also invests in transportation infrastructure with allocations for park improvements, streets and alleys, facilities and utility improvements.
“We cannot forget that we are a service organization; therefore, the proposed budget takes care of the people who take care of our citizens. That includes $0.8 million for step increases for police and fire, as well as merit increases for open range (employees),” Steere said.
Learn more about proposed FY2020 budget at ci.rowlett.tx.us.
Regarding the ad valorem tax rate for FY2020, the next public hearing will be on Sept. 3, and a meeting to adopt the tax rate will be on Sept. 17.
The FY2020 notice rate is $0.764420. This is the maximum rate that can be adopted for FY2020, Steere explained.
“This notice rate is not the rate that is based upon the city manager’s budget; however, it is the maximum rate that the city can adopt,” he said. “The proposed rate on which the city manager’s proposed budget is built is $0.757173, which is the same as last year.”
The most common complaint raised by residents who spoke during the hearing was that they felt their taxes keep increasing despite all the developments in Rowlett.
