The Rowlett City Council held a public discussion on Tuesday regarding Mayor Tammy Bashain’s proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month and lighting the water tower to show support.
Several residents spoke on the matter arguing predominantly from angles of religious morality versus inclusion of growing minority groups in the city.
Rowlett resident Deb Shinder spoke neutrally on the lighting of the tower.
“I don’t understand how the colors on the water tower became a hill to die on for either side of this issue,” she said. “This city faces a lot of more important issues, and I don’t see this as one of them.”
Shinder stated that rainbows represent different things to different cultures across time, and they are not exclusive to one idea.
“If you’re Judeo-Christian, you can see God’s promise,” she said. “If you’re a member of the LGBTQ community, you see a symbol of diversity. You can love God and the LGBTQ community at the same time. I do.”
Ryan Kalil, a member of Rowlett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, said because Rowlett is growing as well as its diversity.
He stated the rainbow is synonymous with the LGBTQ struggle for civil rights, and lighting the tower would recognize the hardships the LGBTQ community faced.
“This culture war is hurting everyone, and I suggest rethinking it,” Kalil said. “It is bad for business, which in turn inhibits our growth. Businesses across the county have demonstrated that they will leave cities that enact discriminatory policies.”
Rowlett resident Mike Britton spoke on behalf of Pastor Cole Hedgcock offering an alternative proclamation that he felt would give the inclusion the LGBTQ desired while holding to his religious morals.
The proposed proclamation was an all-inclusive recognition of June as celebrating everyone in Rowlett regardless of any controversial differences among Rowlett residents.
Pastor Brian Hiatt of the Cornerstone Church said he was grateful for council members who were against lighting the tower and was in agreement with the pastors present on June 1.
Hiatt said while he disagreed with the proclamation and the lifestyles of the LGBTQ community, he wished no harm against them.
“It is possible to disagree with someone and not hate them,” Hiatt said.
J.R. Forasteros of Catalyst Church said pride is an acknowledgement of members of the LGBTQ community, and it is not a lifestyle choice. He noted while many Christians limit God’s creation to men and women, there are other areas where Christians celebrate “God’s endless creativity,” and that the LGBTQ community is no different.
“You say that you do not wish harm on LGBTQ communities, but Pride Month exists in part because Christian churches do so much harm,” Forasteros said. “LGBTQ teens are among the most vulnerable.”
Forasteros said while it is said that the lighting of the water tower does not reflect the city’s community, he said the community is better than that. He noted that the city values hospitality and unity that is not uniformity.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Matt Grubisich thanked residents for speaking to council and said that open discussions on both sides is what should be celebrated.
“What leads to fear is misunderstanding and lack of education,” he said.
Grubisich highlighted the importance of open discussion in person to build equality and inclusion.
“I am all in favor of us continuing our proclamations as we have going forward, recognizing all of the members in our community and lighting the water tower to recognize all of those groups,” he said.
The council convened into executive session to discuss the legal parameters of creating a policy around ordinances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.