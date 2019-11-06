Rowlett honors highly decorated Army veteran

At Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting the city recognized U.S. Army combat veteran Dan Kleiss as part of the city’s veteran recognition program.
The veteran recognition program started in 2017 as a collaboration between the city and Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LE MC) – a brotherhood of police, firefighters and military, both current and honorably retired who share the common goal of assisting and recognizing veterans. The program shows appreciation to those members in the community who have dedicated their time in service to the nation and it helps bring awareness to veterans’ issues – what is being done in our community and what is still needed.
During his time in the service, Kleiss earned three Army Accommodation Medals, five Army Achievement Medals, two Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, a Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, an Iraq Campaign Medal with a Campaign Star, two Overseas Service Ribbons, a Multi-National Force and Observers Ribbon, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, three Army Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Medal, a Army Service Ribbon, a Mechanics Badge, a Drivers Badge, and an Expert Marksmanship Badge.
“On Sept. 11, 2009, I deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. I ran recovery missions in combat situations and, as a member of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, took part in the Last Patrol,” Kleiss said. “My second deployment took place in 2014-15 where I ran operations for all convoys, while also controlling two teams, one in north Egypt and one in south."
While at home, Kleiss said, he routinely held holiday dinners with an open-door policy to soldiers who weren't able to make it home to be with their families. During the summer months, he organized lake cleanups on Lake Belton/Stillhouse Hollow Lake as acts of community service for his platoon.
Kleiss is the city’s 16th veteran to be recognized as part of this program and was gifted a hand-stitched quilt from the Quilts of Valor organization.
