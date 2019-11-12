Rowlett honors veterans

This year’s Rowlett Veterans Day ceremony got off to a rough start. Just as the bagpipes began, signaling the start of the ceremony, the wind, cold and rain came all at once and attendees were forced to relocate to City Hall.
What’s known as Veterans Day now began as Armistice Day when the Allied powers signed a ceasefire agreement with Germany in France at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918, bringing World War I to a close.
According to the Library of Congress, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed the first Armistice Day the following year on Nov. 11, 1919, with these words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
In 1954, the United States designated Nov. 11 as Veterans Day to honor veterans of all U.S. wars.
“The veterans here today do not draw inspiration from fame or recognition. You serve to protect our freedom and it is proof of your diligence; your actions do not go unrecognized,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “To those who have served in Korea or Vietnam, in France or Afghanistan or any of the wars before or since, we thank you for your bravery and we are honored to call you friends, neighbors and fellow citizens.”
Councilwoman Martha Brown read a proclamation.
This year’s Veterans Day keynote speaker was John ”Seadog” Chilson, retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant and Vietnam veteran.
Chilson served in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy Reserve and National Guard during his 24 years of service. During his service he operated as a member of the Marine Helicopter Squadron One under presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Aside from being a highly decorated veteran he’s also a member of Third Watch Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club – police, firefighters and military who assist and recognize veterans.
“Not all veterans have served in combat. Looking over the crowd I see people that have less combat experience than I and a few that probably have a whole lot more,” Chilson said. “But combat is not the only reason the veterans deserve respect; the threat of combat is always there in the military, but for some it’s a distant threat.”
He spoke on his belief that all veterans deserve respect and recounted his own experience of missed birthdays, milestones and many important moments in family and friends’ lives due to deployment and training. He also spoke on the strength of his wife as she held down the fort and handled everything at home while he was away.
The Veterans Day ceremony can be viewed on Youtube at RowlettTexasVideo.
