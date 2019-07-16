Filling prescriptions just got easier for Rowlett patients with the installation of a prescription pickup kiosk located inside Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lake Pointe.
According to Baylor Scott & White, in 2017, with the approval of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy began a demonstration project to evaluate an automated prescription delivery system. After a year of evaluation, the Texas State Board of Pharmacy approved new rules effective June 2018 that allow Texas pharmacies to dispense medications outside of retail pharmacy locations via a kiosk.
Because of these new rules, Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy kiosks are now being installed in medical centers throughout the healthcare system's service area to make filling prescriptions easier for more patients.
"As we continue to increase access to quality care throughout the state, it is important that we make it easier for patients to follow their treatment plan," said John McWhorter, COO, Baylor Scott & White Health.
The advantages to using Baylor Scott & White Pharmacy kiosks is that all prescriptions can be filled and available at the kiosk within hours of pharmacy receipt and can be picked up 24 hours a day. The pharmacist consultations are also available via phone or video 24 hours a day, and the kiosks maintain the medications' efficacy during storage.
For more information on BSW Pharmacy, visit bswhealth.com/pharmacy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.