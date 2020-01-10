Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation donates to veteran cause

Recently, Rick Sheffield and the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) board and members presented a check for $1,000 to Life Message, Inc. to help the veterans they serve.
According to the Veterans Resource & Outreach Center (VROC) Facebook, today, more and more veterans are finding themselves in challenging financial situations due to the high costs of home ownership and rising health care costs while on limited incomes and VA Benefits.
The organization’s goal in 2020 is to find more partners that can support their mission and help them find more ways to serve these heroes.
"We at the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation are excited about our sponsorship of the VROC for 2020,” Sheffield said. “We are aligned with VROC in our mission to provide safe, affordable housing as a foundation for a meaningful life. We still are working hard to develop plans for a community with homes set aside for our honored veterans and this sponsorship affirms our dedication to meeting that mission.”
