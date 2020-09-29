Rowlett individual, household assistance program

The city of Rowlett has partnered with Catholic Charities of Dallas, Inc. to provide emergency rent/mortgage and utilities (gas, electric and internet) assistance to city of Rowlett residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible residents can receive up to $2,000/month for a max of six months. Catholic Charities is processing applications on a first-come, first-served basis.

While the city is committed to processing as many applications as they have funding for, they do anticipate a high demand and ask residents to be patient.

Completing the application is not a guarantee that a resident will qualify for assistance. Review all information before applying. The application period started on Wednesday, September 22, 2020  and ends at 11:59pm on October 31, 2020.

In order to qualify, city of Rowlett residents must have lived in the city of Rowlett for a least the last 60 days at the time of the application; not have received additional or concurrent housing assistance from the federal stimulus program (known as the CARES Act) through another public agency or nonprofit organization; and make less than 120 percent of the area median household income (AMI) by household size. For example: $72,400 for one person, $82,750 for two people, $93, 100 for three people, $103,450 for four people, $111,700 for five people, $120,000 for six people, $128,250 for seven people, and $136,550 for eight or more people.

To be eligible, residents must provide documentation of the impact of COVID-19 on their financial situation, including but not limited to the following:

• Proof of job loss (temporary or permanent) or furlough or proof of reduction in work hours and/or income.

• Increased health care, childcare or household expenses related to COVID-19 that contributed to challenges in making rent/mortgage and/or utility payments.

Copies of the following:

  • Personal identification (government-issued ID).
  • Proof of income before and during COVID-19 (unemployment benefits, paycheck stubs, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, etc.).
  • Proof of residency and occupancy.

For those applying for rental assistance:

  • A copy of your current lease.
  • A past-due/late or eviction notice(s) for monthly rent; landlord ledger or proof of past-due and current rent owed.

For those applying for mortgage assistance a copy of the most recent mortgage statement.

For those applying for utilities (gas, electric and/or internet) assistance a copy of your past-due and current bills.

For more assistance contact the Catholic Charities’ helpline at 214-257-0674.

To fill out an application, go to www.zoomgrants.com/zgf/RowlettHAP.

