stream

Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian speaks during a Tuesday Rowlett City Council work session.

 Courtesy of the city of Rowlett

Rowlett has joined a number of Texas cities including Houston, Dallas, Austin, Frisco and Plano in an effort to require that streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus pay franchise fees

On Tuesday, the Rowlett City Council unanimously approved joining other Texas cities in litigation against video streaming service providers for nonpayment of franchise fees. The approval, which came as part of the City Council’s consent agenda approval, followed a work session discussion from earlier that day. 

“Our rights of way, public rights of way, are being used to provide the infrastructure and the path for electric and gas, telecommunications, cable, all of it,” City Manager Brian Funderberk said during the work session. “And for years now, there have been no franchise fees paid by these companies who are using that privilege.” 

Funderberk said Rowlett collects about $600,000 per year in cable franchise fees, but that number has dropped every year since 2018. Meanwhile, projections have anticipated that as cable subscription numbers slowly decline, streaming providers like Netflix will see a rise in customers over time. 

The suit is one of multiple similar efforts across the country. If the suit is successful, Funderberk said the city would receive both past and future franchise fees. He said if the suit is unsuccessful, the city will pay nothing to participate. 

If we do nothing, what we’re going to continue to see is the loss of revenue for these franchise fees over time as people switch to other means,” he said. 

City Attorney David Bermansaid the rough estimate for past fees for the city of Rowlett was around $750,000 to $1 million. 

“If we don’t participate and the litigation is successful, we’ve lost a lot of money that we could spend on city services,” Berman said. 

Council members spoke in favor of joining the effort, including Councilman Matt Grubisich, who called the decision a “no-brainer.” 

“They want to ride on the road, but they don’t want to fix the potholes,” Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Brownie Sherrill said. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments