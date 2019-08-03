Rowlett Judge Liston elected as president of Board of Directors of TMCA

The Rowlett city manager’s office announced that Judge Pamela Liston has been elected to the position of President-Elect of the Board of Directors of the Texas Municipal Courts Association (TMCA) and the Texas Municipal Courts Education Center (TMCEC).
The results of the election were announced at the TMCA/TMCEC Board Meetings held in Austin on July 18-19. Liston previously served as the Director of Region III (Dallas Area), on the Education Committee, and on the Legislative Committee. She is honored to serve in this capacity and considers it a great opportunity to participate in excellence in court services and judicial education across the state.
“We are extremely pleased that Chief Judge, Pamela H. Liston, of the Rowlett Municipal Court, has been recognized statewide for her judicial expertise and offer our congratulations on her election as President-Elect of the Texas Municipal Courts Association's 2019-2020, Board of Directors,” said Martha Brown, Mayor Pro Tem and chair of the city council’s Court Governance Committee.
The TMCA administers the grant to train and educate judges and court support personnel. TMCEC trains approximately 5,664 judges and court personnel a year. Municipal courts in Texas handle approximately 5,589,502 new cases a year. There are 162 Municipal Courts of Record in Texas (including Rowlett). There are 933 Municipal Courts in Texas. There are 1,278 Municipal Court Judges in Texas. There are more than 3,015 Court Administrators, Clerks, and Juvenile Case Managers in Texas. Municipal Judges comprise 40 percent of the Texas Judiciary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.