Rowlett Library: Books and movies to go

The Rowlett Public Library building may be closed to the public right now, but the library staff continues to find innovative ways to bring their programming and services to residents. Cardholders can now check out books, movies and music again.
Just like local restaurants are offering curbside pickup, the Rowlett Public Library began offering curbside checkout on Monday.
Patrons can check out 10 physical items by request at www.ci.rowlett.tx.us/forms.aspx?FID=210 and a library staff will give you a call when your items have been collected, bagged and ready for pickup.
Curbside Pickup times are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Return items may be placed in the overnight drop to the side of the entrance.
If your family has multiple library cards, the library ask that you submit a separate request for each card. Blocks on materials for fines and fees have been temporarily waived while the facility is closed.
When you arrive for pickup, staff will confirm your account information over the phone, get a description of your vehicle, then bring your items outside and place them on a cart for you to pick up.
Materials will be checked out for six weeks.
For questions, contact the library at 972-412-6161, circulation@rowlett.com, or text 972-200-3860.
