Rowlett local presented with Senior Friendly Business Award

During Tuesday night’s Rowlett City Council meeting, local resident Cynthia Baxter was presented with the 2019 Senior Friendly Business Award by the Senior Advisory Board for all she does to help Rowlett seniors.
Senior Advisory Board Chairman Rob Rose said Baxter has been supporting Rowlett seniors since 2012 in various ways. She has provided monthly educational workshops, monthly senior birthday parties that include lunch and gifts, Christmas gifts for seniors who attended the December luncheon, and delivery of meals to seniors who could not attend due to illness or injury.
“Cynthia has provided that support with the help of two of her previous employers – New Century Hospice and Silverado Hospice. She now provides that support through her current employer, North Dallas Funeral Home,” Rose said. “Cynthia loves what she does; through the years she has persuaded three different companies to step up to the plate for Rowlett seniors. The Senior Advisory Board is very happy to present this award to such an outstanding member of our community.”
