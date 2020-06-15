The Rowlett community gathered in front of Rowlett High School Saturday afternoon for the Black Lives Matter peaceful march organized by siblings Stephon Royal and Hadassah McGrew.
"We're not here merely because of this one isolated event, but this event was the last strike that lit a fire not only in the world to stand for justice, but it lit a light for the world to see just how dark this nation's ties to racial injustice really are,” McGrew said.
"Black people are hurting and tired from fighting for basic human rights. They're tired of fighting to be free to show emotions, to play outside with their friends, to walk down the streets, to sit at home, drive their cars, to worship at church in peace; tired of fighting to simply breathe,” she continued.
Several of Rowlett’s city officials were also in attendance including Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian, Councilman Blake Margolis and Councilwoman Pamela Bell.
"I'm energized to see so many people here to forge a path of inclusiveness in Rowlett. I'm proud to say that overall, ours is a welcoming community that embraces the contributions of all its citizens,” said Dana-Bashian.
She spoke of the city’s commitment to inclusivity and bringing about civil and social changes through policy, reform, education and government.
"Several small peaceful protests have already occurred in Rowlett with overall support by a great majority of our citizens who want meaningful and effective change across our country through purposeful reform,” Dana-Bashian said. “We still have work to do. Injustice persists, even here in Rowlett. Racism can take many forms including complacency with our current systems, with the belief that change is unnecessary. The work of overcoming racism is not easy, it requires intense self-reflection. I am engaging in this reflection every day, as well as many throughout our community.”
“The Black Lives Matter movement helps to secure the vision of our nation's founders. It is about treating all people equally under the law and in society, now and forever,” she continued. “George Floyd's death has led to a watershed moment in our nation's history. Look at the amazing, unintentional call to change brought about by his death. Can you imagine what we can accomplish together with purposeful action? People have a human right to be heard and valued, and when people feel connected to the decisions and actions that affect their daily lives, the community as a whole benefits. We are discovering that none of us can sit silently wrapped within the privilege of a system that is made easier for some and more difficult for others. It takes those of us for whom the system is made to be easier to elevate the voices of those for whom the system is made more difficult."
She urged citizens to make change and make their voice be heard by getting involved at the local level through the various nonprofits and boards and commissions, as well as voting.
Among the participants that afternoon was Rowlett Police Chief Michael Godfrey, who, like Dana-Bashian, walked with the protestors.
“The tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers was horrific. Their actions hurt my heart and made me angry all at the same time. I have given the better part of my life to serving my community and ensuring the safety of the citizens I serve only to see the reputation and integrity of the policing profession called into question as the result of the inexcusable actions of a few,” Godfrey said. “I do not know of a single police officer in Rowlett, or anywhere else, who supports or condones the actions of those officers in Minneapolis. The Rowlett Police Department has publicly stated we have not and will not support or condone the actions of those officers that day."
"I cannot change or fix the past. I join with you to say that we can do better, that we must do better and I can promise you that I will do everything I can to ensure a better tomorrow for all of us,” he continued. “I can promise you the men and women of the Rowlett Police Department are committed to this community and support the fight against injustice in our country. My promise to you is that you will not be judged by the color of your skin by the Rowlett Police Department. Racism, bigotry (and) prejudices will also not be tolerated at the Rowlett Police Department."
Godfrey asked the community to hold him accountable for any issues relating to race and social injustice in the community.
He also noted the #8CantWait, the eight policies that can decrease police violence by 72 percent and stated that the Rowlett Police Department has had those in place for years.
State Rep. Rhetta Bowers also spoke that afternoon, and Precinct 2 Dallas County Constable Bill Gipson joined in on the march.
