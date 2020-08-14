City of Rowlett Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian was appointed to serve on the Executive Board of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) on Friday, Aug. 14.
NCTCOG's Executive Board, composed of 17 locally elected officials, and one ex-officio non-voting member of the legislature, is the policy-making body for all activities undertaken by the Council of Governments, including program activities and decisions, regional plans, and fiscal and budgetary policies.
“I am honored to serve as a member of this team and excited for the opportunity to work with so many outstanding local governments at this regional level,” said Dana-Bashian. “Together, we will continue to build partnerships allowing us to leverage our abilities and affect the programs and decisions that benefit both our individual communities and the region as a whole.”
Dana-Bashian has served as Mayor of Rowlett since August 2017 and on the Rowlett City Council since May 2013. Mayor Dana-Bashian is also a member of the Board of Directors, including serving as Treasurer, of the Dallas Regional Mobility Coalition, a transportation advocacy group made up of cities, counties and transportation agencies across north Texas.
About The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) NCTCOG is a voluntary association of, by and for local governments, established to assist in regional planning. NCTCOG's purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions. With over 230 member governments, NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas centered around Dallas and Fort Worth. Now in its 52nd year, NCTCOG's programs encompass transportation planning, environment and development, aging and disability resources, emergency preparedness, demographic research, regional training, criminal justice, 911 emergency numbers, a regional police academy, and more.
