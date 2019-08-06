At a special City Council meeting held Aug. 1, Rowlett announced its new development partner Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I, LLC, and the vision for the newly named Sapphire Bay development. Sapphire Bay is located on the lakeside property south of IH-30 at Dalrock Road. The city and Sapphire Bay Land Holdings I closed on the purchase of this property after 144 days.
“Our goal, first and foremost, has been to facilitate development of this land in a manner that optimizes its value to the citizens of Rowlett,” said Mayor Tammy Dana-Bashian. “And we have. Sapphire Bay absolutely accomplishes this goal. The Rowlett City Council has been steadfast in upholding our community’s vision; this is a one-of-a-kind property and we made a commitment to get it right. In conjunction with our new development partner, we will be able to hold fast to our commitment to develop the unique destination that Rowlett citizens deserve.”
According to Jim Grabenhorst, director of Economic Development, Sapphire Bay will be a mixed-use development that will be anchored by several of the community amenities and vision that the city started on in this journey, originally with Bayside.
Amenities included in the development include a 6.5-acre Crystal Lagoon, an island entertainment feature within the Crystal Lagoon that will have a synchronized water and video show.
“There’ll be extensive programmed open and green space throughout the development, including the extensive hike-and-bike trail system,” Grabenhorst said.
Also included will be a hotel, resort and conference center, and a new feature that Grabenhorst said would be revealed in the near future – a Surf and Beach Club.
“This project will represent over $1 billion investment in our community, consisting of 1.4 million square feet of commercial space and over 1,600 residential units,” he said.
He added that Sapphire Bay has pledged to be under construction within the next 30 days for this project.
Phase 1 is said to be completed no later than Dec. 31, 2023. This phase will primarily focus on all the infrastructure that is needed for this site, as well as amenities needed, such as the Crystal Lagoon, the island entertainment feature, shopping and dining promenade around the lagoon, as well as several of the programmed open and green space, and a big portion of the trail system.
The city will host a Town Hall Meeting with their development partner, who will unveil detailed plans for Sapphire Bay, at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at Main Street Events, located at 4111 Main St., Rowlett. This meeting will be broadcast live on the City of Rowlett, Texas Facebook page.
