The city of Rowlett is moving forward with a project that would provide a needed trail system to the southeast portion of the city.
During last week’s meeting the City Council approved a resolution to accept the bid and award a contract to North Rock Construction in the amount of $1.8 million for construction of the Lake Highland trail system.
Deputy City Manager Angie Smith said the trail will help create a larger loop trail system throughout the city.
According to the city’s 2018 Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trail Master Plan, the Lake Highland Trail, which is expected to be 7,170 linear feet, would provide a north-south connection from Schrade Road to a future Miller Road and onto Dalrock Road.
The city said the trail will run from Schrade along the greenbelt of The Penninsula, Cambridge Meadows Estates and Lake Highlands at Lake Ray Hubbard neighborhoods south to Dalrock.
The city also said the trail will provide an amenity to an existing neighborhood in southeast Rowlett and create an additional connection for the community system.
The trail will also provide access to areas that could turn into small pocket parks and neighborhood amenities, the city stated.
Lake Highland Trail is one of 11 trails that will be created over the next five to 10 years.
Smith said the trail is expected to be complete in six to eight months.
