Rowlett native awarded Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal

Airman Chelsea Melgar, of Rowlett, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal aboard USS Constitution, Jan 23.
The Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal is awarded to service members who perform outstanding volunteer community service of a sustained, direct and consequential nature.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
During the War of 1812, USS Constitution earned the United States’ first major victory against the Royal Navy with the defeat of HMS Guerriere and, during that battle, gained the nickname ‘‘Old Ironsides’’ when cannon balls were observed bouncing off her tough live oak hull.
Today, the Sailors stationed aboard provide free tours and visitation as the ship serves to promote the Navy’s history and supports public education about the importance of naval power to more than 600,000 visitors each year.
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
