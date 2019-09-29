Rowlett native Hannah Howell joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this year for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville area.
Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual Welcome Week program.
Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them. Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas.
Student leader CJ Waligurski said one of the most rewarding things about guiding students through their first week of college is seeing their transition.
"At the beginning, all of them enter nervous and don't know each other. But at one point, I was able to just sit back and watch. It was the coolest thing to see how they were talking with each other and encouraging each other," he explained. "It is such a special opportunity to see how this day of service builds strong connections between new students."
Journey After School Program Director Tim Mwizerwa from Legacy Mission Village shared, "We need a large number of qualified volunteers to accomplish our mission. Our partnership with Belmont has really been an incredible resource for us and for the students we serve. We love our Belmont volunteers."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.