The first Garland ISD production of the Off-Broadway hit “Puffs,” written by Rowlett native Matt Cox, was performed at Sachse High School last week. It's fitting, considering Cox is an SHS alumnus and the SHS stage was where he got his start.
"Puffs" focuses on the other students who attended school with the famous wizard boy who was destined for great things.
This Off-Broadway production ran for three years before touring worldwide.
Joseph Murdock, SHS technical theater director, said Cox didn’t do theater until the second half of his junior year. When Cox was a student, Murdock was teaching a speech class and recalled seeing him do speeches and told him he was very talented and should do theater. From then it was history.
Cox’s writing began while he was working in the journalism department writing for the school paper where he began writing comedy pieces as well. On Murdock’s urging, Cox dug his heels into theater his senior year and ended up attending school for theater and moving to New York where he eventually starting writing plays and performing in them.
He said "Puffs" came about after he and a group of actors had just finished a show called "Kapow-I GoGo."
"We were trying to look for something else that would get people excited to come to a theater and sit and watch it,” Cox said.
The idea came about when he imagined what it would be like for the other kids who went to this particular magic school where the famous boy wizard attended and the constant craziness that surrounded him.
"Building up to that it was more about writing a show about a bunch of kids who go to school with someone who became very famous while they're considered the not-so-popular, not-so-cool kids at school, which is something a lot of people can relate to,” he said.
Cox attended the last showing of the SHS production of "Puffs" last Saturday.
"When we first started doing this show we thought it would be four or five performances, so the fact that I'm in Texas and Sachse, Texas, getting to see a performance of it is beyond the dreams for the show I thought would be possible, but also I'm happy. I think the message within the play is very important especially to young people,” he said.
SHS theater director Libby Rotan said she enjoyed directing this show and is incredibly proud of everything Cox has done.
“It's been a really neat experience to be able to say to my kids this is where this part of the script came from and explaining the amount of heart that's in it,” she said.
