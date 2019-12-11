United Airlines announced last week that Rowlett native J. Scott Kirby, president of United Airlines, will succeed Chief Executive Officer Oscar Munoz as CEO next year.
According to a press release, Munoz will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board of directors of United Airlines Holdings Inc. This announcement was made on Dec. 5 in Chicago, and Kirby will take over as CEO on May 2020.
“With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader," Munoz said in a press release. "One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines. I brought Scott to United three years ago, and I am confident that there is no one in the world better equipped to lead United to even greater heights. It has been the honor of my career to lead the 95,000 dedicated professionals who serve United's customers every day. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Scott in the months ahead and supporting the company's ongoing success in my new role."
Kirby was recruited to United Airlines by Munoz in August 2016, after a three-decade career in the commercial airline business.
"When I joined United as CEO, I laid out ambitious goals to build a new spirit of United by regaining the trust of our employees and customers – and I'm proud of how far we've come," Munoz said. "Along with the successful implementation of the plan our team laid out in January 2018, United's operational and financial performance isn't just better – it's better than ever. By instilling a culture of 'proof not promise,' we have transformed United even faster than we expected and there's an incredible sense of excitement about the future."
"I am honored to be named the next CEO of United and to succeed Oscar, whose leadership has been truly transformational for United Airlines," Kirby said. "I look forward to working with Oscar, the Board, our established leadership team and every United employee as we drive forward our proven strategy and focus on being the airline customers choose to fly and return to time and again."
According to a press release, Munoz will serve as executive chairman for a one-year term and will continue to work closely with Kirby, the board and the United team in shaping United's culture.
As part of this transition, United’s current chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the board in May 2020. The company also announced that Ted Philip will become lead independent director following the 2020 annual shareholders meeting.
