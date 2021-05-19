The Rowlett City Council unanimously approved the development of a fire and emergency services facility on Tuesday within the Trails at Cottonwood Creek at the northeast corner of Stonewall and Vinson roads.
Munal Mauladad, director of community development, said that after development of the first phase of Cottonwood Creek, which houses 194 lots, there would be a need for first responder coverage within the area.
“The reason we collectively as a city saw the need for a fire and EMS facility is because the amount of emergency calls the fire department responds to will increase with additional rooftops,” she said.
Currently, the neighborhood under development is serviced by Fire Station 3 at Princeton Road. The travel time to Cottonwood Creek is approximately 11 minutes, which exceeds the national standard of four minutes or fewer for emergency services response times.
The developer, Warner Group, would provide funds capping at $850,000 as the development construction contribution for key items contributing to the construction of the fire station.
While there were questions surrounding whether or not the funds provided by the developer will cover construction, Mahladad said the funds should be sufficient based on the construction costs of previous fire stations.
Councilmember Matt Grubisich said the developers and city staff don’t know enough of the costs to know whether or not the city will receive the full $850,000 based on how the contract is written currently.
“Their contribution is $850,000 for what they’re responsible for under the responsibility matrix,” Grubisich said. “If it comes in under $850,000, which I don’t think it will, then we lost out on something. I think we should have left all of that out and said that the developers will contribute $850,000 for the construction of a fire station. Then you guys could have figured out the best places to spend that money. You got too detailed, and now we’re into this weird middle ground where there’s a loophole. It just seems to be made simpler.”
City Attorney David Berman simplified the contract to say developers will contribute $850,000 for the construction of the Cottonwood Creek Fire Station, so remaining funds can cover items that the city must pay for to complete the facility’s construction.
“Our commitment remains unchanged,” Preston Walhood, real estate development director at Warner Groups said. "Our goal is to bring the station online and work with the chief, so if David has a wordsmith change that makes everyone feel better, then we’re OK with that.”
The fire station is projected to be built by 2024.
