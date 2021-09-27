Residents and business owners along main street are encouraged to design a creative scarecrow display in front of their businesses and homes to enter a city-hosted "Scarecrow of the Year" contest. There will be multiple reserve spots along Main Street available for contestants to create a family-friendly display for Main Street patrons.
To register for a reserve spot on Main Street, contestants can complete the Main Street Spaces form on the city website. The city will then provide details including the scarecrow’s location along with an invitation to the city’s Scarecrow Setup Party on Oct. 8.
Contestants who miss the chance for a Main Street spot or want to install their scarecrow outside of their home or business can still compete by registering and naming their scarecrow using the Non-Main Street Spaces form on the city website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.