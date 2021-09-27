scarecrow

Residents and business owners along Main Street can design a scare crow along Main Street to celebrate the coming of fall. 

 Courtesy of the city of Rowlett

Residents and business owners along main street are encouraged to design a creative scarecrow display in front of their businesses and homes to enter a city-hosted "Scarecrow of the Year" contest. There will be multiple reserve spots along Main Street available for contestants to create a family-friendly display for Main Street patrons. 

To register for a reserve spot on Main Street, contestants can complete the Main Street Spaces form on the city website. The city will then provide details including the scarecrow’s location along with an invitation to the city’s Scarecrow Setup Party on Oct. 8. 

Contestants who miss the chance for a Main Street spot or want to install their scarecrow outside of their home or business can still compete by registering and naming their scarecrow using the Non-Main Street Spaces form on the city website. 

